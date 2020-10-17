New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Bihar polls, Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Minister face Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that the US President Donald Trump will not come and accord special category status to the state while releasing the opposition’s election manifesto. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2019: 'Our Jale Candidate Was Never Aligned With Jinnah's Ideology', Surjewala Hits Back at Giriraj

"Bihar has a double engine government. Nitish Kumar has been governing the state for the last 15 years but the state has not been accorded the special category status yet.

"(Donald) Trump will not come to accord special status to Bihar, which was once promised by the Prime Minister," said Yadav, in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modis ties with the US President.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has raised the issue of granting special status to the land-locked Bihar several times, both during the Congress-led UPA and the BJP-helmed NDA- which could bring investment into the state by providing concessions in taxes to prospective industries.

Releasing the manifesto titled “Badlav Ka Sankalp” (commitment to change) in the presence of All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and other Mahagathbandhan laders, Tejashwi Yadav said their government, if elected, would first approve the process for appointments on about 10 lakh jobs in the government.

“If we form the government, under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, we will pass a Bill in the first Vidhan Sabha session to scrap the three anti-farm laws. Can PM Modi and Nitish tell us that if all mandis are destroyed then how will the farmers get MSP,” Surjewala asked. (Read the entire story here)

The elections for the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar will take place in three phases between October 28 till November 7.

Elections for the first phase will take place on October 28 on 71 Assembly constituencies, elections for second phase on 94 seats will take place on November 3, and the third phase poll on 78 Assembly seats will be on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10