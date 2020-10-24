New Delhi: Bihar assembly polls are just around the corner and all the major parties in the state- BJP, JD(U), RJD and Congress- are indulging in high-voltage politics over each other’s manifesto. Needless to mention, all the parties have made tall promises ranging from free Coronavirus vaccine to creation of jobs to incentives in healthcare and what now. Also Read - Article 370 Won't be Restored, Says BJP; Accuses Mufti of Disrespecting Indian Flag

What has BJP promised?

A highlight of the promises made by the BJP in the document was free Covid-19 vaccines for the state's people if the saffron party comes back to power.

The party also sought to reach out to the youth with the promise of 19 lakh jobs in the next five years and assured farmers of including lentils under the minimum support price (MSP) scheme.

Another key promise mentioned in the party’s manifesto, includes the recruitment of three lakh teachers in primary, secondary and higher educational institutions.

The party also proposed to develop the state, which has so far remained largely untouched by the boom in information technology, into an IT hub with the BJP promising to create five lakh jobs in the sector.

Opposition parties had slammed the BJP for the promise and demanded action by the Election Commission (EC) while alleging that the ruling party was using the pandemic for political gains.

What are RJD’s promises?

Rashtriya Janata Dal, which heads the opposition Grand Alliance coalition in the Bihar elections, released poll manifesto on Saturday reiterating its promise of 10 lakh jobs and loan waiver for the farmers.

The RJD announced that it would give priority to agriculture, industry and education if voted to power.

The RJD’s manifesto stressed on increasing income of farmers and waiving KCC (Kisan Credit Card) loan taken by the cultivators till 2020.

It also vowed to purchase grains from the farmers at an enhanced Minimum Support Price that would include bonus.

In the field of education, it promised to fill vacancies of teachers in schools on a war-footing.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday took a swipe at RJD while addressing a poll rally in the state. “Some people who do not even have knowledge of alphabets or experience are talking of providing jobs to others…this is laughable,” he said deriding the RJD’s promise of creating 10 lakh government jobs in the state if voted to power.

Congress promises

Some of the big promises mentioned in the manifesto included free education for girls from KG to PG, loan waiver for farmers, monthly allowance for unemployed youth, access to clean drinking water and electricity bills waiver.

If the Congress is elected, the Rajiv Gandhi Krishi Nyay Yojana will be implemented. Another major promise is to implement Dr Rajendra Prasad Vridha Samman Yojana which is aimed at providing pension to senior citizens and women in the state.

The grand old party said that if Mahagathbandhan comes to power, girls will be provided free education till the post-graduation level.

The manifesto also focuses on farm loan waiver, electricity bills waiver, increasing irrigation facilities for farmers and other goodies if elected to power.

Notably, the Congress is one of the major allies in Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance).

What has JD(U) promised?

The party has promised progressive schemes under second leg of the ”seven resolves” of good governance in the next five years if it returned to power.

Its second part will focus on enhancing skill of youths to brighten their jobs prospect, promoting entrepreneurship among women by providing them financial assistance, irrigation facility to every agriculture field and additional health facilities for people and animals.

Giving details, the manifesto promised that it would open centre of excellence in the Industrial Training Institute (ITIs) in every district and Polytechnic at Sub Division levels to provide training to youths in the advanced technology of optical fibre, solar, internet banking and transformer manufacturing among others to perk up the chance to get employment.

For further empowering women, it said Rs 5 lakh grant and interest-free loan of the same amount would be provided to a woman starting a new venture.

Notably, the Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in three phases, starting October 28.