New Delhi: Ahead of the results of the 2020 Bihar assembly elections on November 10, the Congress party has rushed its senior leaders, including general secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and Avinash Pandey to Patna to counter the possibility of party MLAs being poached in case the exit polls predictions come true.

Exit polls differed in their prediction of tallies of major players in Bihar assembly polls on Saturday with most predicting an edge for Mahagathbandhan or its victory. While some predicted that the ruling NDA and Mahagathbandhan were in the contest for the halfway mark in the 243-member assembly, others predicted a clear victory for the opposition alliance.

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that both Surjewala and Pandey will be stationed in Bihar to take any call and coordinate with the top leadership of Congress' alliance partners. Besides, the grand old party has planned to shift all of its MLAs in a hotel in Patna once the results are declared.

“Bihar will break the caste and religion barrier and will give way for the rest of the country to follow. The Bharatiya Janata Party divided the country through fear, hatred and religion. Prices of farm produce and aspirations of the weaker sections have taken a backseat,” Surjewala told reporters in Patna yesterday.

Reacting on the exit polls, Surjewala said, “The people of Bihar voted for change. A tired government of the BJP and JDU has pushed Bihar into a bad state. I hope people have voted for a new youthful and energetic government. The verdict of the people is sealed in the EVM. I know TV surveys showed us in the majority but the final result will be out on November 10.”