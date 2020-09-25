New Delhi: Election Commission of India is expected to announce the dates for Bihar assembly election 2020 in a press conference scheduled at 12.30 pm on Friday. Also Read - Bihar Elections 2020: Three-Phase Polling From October 28; Counting of Votes on November 10

Sheyphali Sharan, Official Spokesperson of ECI confirmed that the poll panel's press conference will be held over Bihar elections.

Polls in Bihar for 243-member assembly are due in October-November. The term of the Bihar assembly ends on November 29.

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the elections are expected to be held in more than one phase.

Besides, 65 pending by-elections are also expected to be held along with the Assembly polls. Notably, there are 64 vacancies in the legislative assemblies of various states and one in Lok Sabha.

“One of the major factors in clubbing them together is the relative ease of movement of central forces and related logistics issues,” a Commission statement had said.

“The ECI has decided to conduct all the 65 bye-elections and the General Assembly Elections of Bihar around the same time… Announcement of schedule of Bihar General Assembly Elections as well as these bye-elections will be done by the Commission at appropriate time,” it said.

Several bypolls were deferred recently due to excessive rains and the COVID-19 pandemic.