New Delhi: COVID-19 cannot be a ground for postponing elections, the Supreme Court on Friday said as it declined to entertain a plea seeking postponement of the Assembly elections in Bihar till the state is free from the pandemic. The top court said it cannot tell Election Commission, what should be done on this issue. Also Read - Virtual Campaigns, Separate Booths For Corona Patients: EC Finalises Guidelines For Bihar Assembly Election 2020

The petitioner argued before a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan that it should stop the notification for elections. The bench replied: “How can we ask the EC to not hold elections?” Also Read - Big Blow to Opposition Unity: Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM(S) Quits Grand Alliance Ahead of Bihar Polls, May Fill Dalit Space in NDA

The petitioner insisted that the Representation of People Act says that elections can be deferred in the backdrop of extraordinary situations. Also Read - For Bihar Polls, BJP to Assign 'Major Responsibility' to Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis: Reports

The bench replied that it is for the EC to decide and not for the top court. The bench reiterated that it cannot direct the EC not to hold the elections.

The petitioner insisted that human life is paramount and not the elections, as people are suffering due to the coronavirus infection.

The bench said it cannot pass such an order. It also observed that the plea cannot be entertained, as it is premature as notification for the state election has not been issued yet.

The petitioner asked the top court to seek a report from the Election Commission and also the state disaster management authority in connection with the prevalent ground situation in the state.

The bench said the Election Commission will take care of the situation, and no writ can be applied like this. After a brief hearing on the matter, the top court dismissed the petition.

(With agency inputs)