New Delhi: Bihar Assembly Election 2020 results will be announced on Tuesday. The fate of 3,755 candidates across 243 seats will be revealed when the counting of votes will be taken up at 8 am on November 10. While most of the exit polls have predicted a clear edge for the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, it would be interesting to see which party or coalition gets the throne. Also Read - Sensible Americans Rectified Their Mistake by Saying 'Bye-Bye' to Trump: Sena Draws Parallel Between US Election Results And Bihar Polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to release the trends from 8 am onwards, while the final numbers will be out by the evening. To get the latest and accurate updates on all the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar, users can log on to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Wary of Poaching, Congress Rushes General Secretaries to State Ahead of Poll Results

On the official EC website http://www.eciresults.nic.in/, users can get all the updates on contesting candidates, parties and winners. Also, it provides comprehensive detail on round-wise progress of counting in each assembly segment, details of NOTA votes, and the victory margins of winners. Also Read - Ahead of Bihar Election Results, RJD Warns Workers Against Uncivil Behavior, Celebratory Firing

How to Check Bihar Election Results on Election Commission App

To check results on EC’s app, one needs to download the ‘ECI’s Voter Helpline’ application.

Both Android and iOS users can download the app.

Once downloaded, you will be asked to fill in details for registration. You may choose to skip and jump to the home page.

You will get the “results” option on the homepage.

After clicking on results you will see an option where you can check the results for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

Meanwhile, for Live streaming of the counting updates and analysis of the emerging trends, users can watch Zee News Live TV here–http://zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv.

The polls were largely seen as a battle between the NDA and RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, which went aggressive during the high-octane campaign.