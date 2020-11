Results of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 for all 243 Vidhan Sabha seats are being declared today. Counting of votes for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020 started at 8am on Tuesday. Voting for Bihar Assembly Polls 2020 was held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7. Also Read - Counting of Votes for Bihar Assembly Election 2020 begins. Here's our Step-by-Step Guide

Many exit polls have predicted thumping victory for the RJD-led Grand alliance in Bihar predicting that Tejashwi Yadav may dislodge the Nitish Kumar-led NDA alliance, while others have predicted a hung assembly. Also Read - Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: NDA Narrows Gap With Mahagathbandhan; RJD Confident of Getting Majority

In 2015, JD(U) had managed to bag 23 out of 78 seats. But it was a part of Mahagathbandhan, therefore, the Muslim community voted in support of the party. The equation is likely to change as JD-U is again a part of the NDA. RJD won 20 seats while Congress 11 seats and the BJP managed to win 20 seats.

Final result of all the winners for each constituency will be declared by November 10 evening. However, we will have updates on which candidate is leading or trailing from which seat. Stay tuned to this page as we are bringing you all the latest updates.

Here is the complete list of winners in 2020 Bihar Assembly Election: