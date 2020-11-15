New Delhi: Upping the ante against Janata Dal United President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, senior RJD leader Manoj Jha on Sunday asked, ‘How can someone become Chief Minister after getting 40 seats?’ His remarks come ahead of the key NDA meeting, where Nitish is expected to be elected as the leader of the legislature party. Also Read - New York City's 75-foot-tall Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Goes Up

Jha claimed that people's mandate is against Nitish and Bihar will find its alternative which will be spontaneous. "He (Nitish Kumar) is decimated and should decide on it. Bihar will find its alternative, which will be spontaneous. It might take a week, ten days, or a month but it will happen", the RJD leader stated.

In the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections, the ruling NDA secured a majority, with the BJP winning 74 seats, the JDU 43. Eight seats were won by two other constituents of NDA.

Meanwhile, Jha also said that the fate of the leadership in Bihar will be decided by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JDU chief Nitish Kumar has no other option but to comply. “They don’t have any alternative but to comply. With around 40 seats, he (Nitish Kumar) is dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister of the state.”