New Delhi: Janata Dal United President Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth consecutive term and senior BJP leader Sushil Modi will remain the Deputy CM of the state, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) decided after crucial MLAs meet on Sunday. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: How Can Someone Become Chief Minister After Getting 40 Seats? RJD Ups Ante Against Nitish Kumar

This comes days after the ruling NDA secured a majority in the Bihar Assembly election 2020. While the BJP won 74 seats, the JD-U bagged 43. Eight seats were won by two other constituents of NDA. Also Read - Bihar: NDA Meet Today to Elect Legislature Party Leader | Key Points

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that the NDA will now go to the Governor to stake claim to the form government and the JDU president will take oath as CM of Bihar on Monday (November 16) at 11:30 AM at Governor’s House in Patna.

Last week, Nitish had dissolved the Bihar Assembly and had tendered his resignation to state Governor Phagu Chauhan.

RJD, Congress Raise Questions

Launching a scathing attack on Nitish Kumar, senior RJD leader Manoj Jha asked, ‘How can someone become Chief Minister after getting 40 seats?’

He claimed that people’s mandate is against Nitish and Bihar will find its alternative which will be spontaneous.

“He (Nitish Kumar) is decimated and should decide on it. Bihar will find its alternative, which will be spontaneous. It might take a week, ten days, or a month but it will happen”, the RJD leader stated.

Jha also said that the fate of the leadership in Bihar will be decided by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JDU chief Nitish Kumar has no other option but to comply.

Echoing similar remarks, Congress leader Tariq Anwar said that Nitish emerged as a good NDA leader in Bihar. But this time, his chances are not the same. “The BJP has conspired to weaken him. Now even if he is elected as NDA’s leader or Chief Minister, someone else will have the remote to control him”, he added.