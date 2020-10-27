New Delhi: Just a day before Bihar goes to the polls for the first phase of Assembly elections, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday used the iconic ”so ja bete nahi to Gabbar Singh aa jayega” dialogue of the 1975 Bollywood blockbuster ‘Sholay’ to warn the people of Bihar against the return of ”jungle raj” if the RJD was voted to power. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: PM Modi Also Has 6 Siblings, Tejashwi Hits Back at Nitish Over ‘8-9 Children’ Jibe

MoS Finance Thakur asked people to be wary of parties who want to push the state back to the era of caste tension and social discrimination. Also Read - Manusmriti Remarks Row: BJP's Khushbu Sundar Detained on Way to Protest Against VCK's Thirumavalavan

Addressing a press conference, Thakur said, “So ja bete nahi to Gabbar Singh aa jayega. Mothers, who have seen the jungle raj days in Bihar, please do tell your children, especially youth, on the polling day to cast their votes carefully, otherwise they (the RJD) may return to power….those who ran a regime of terror and fear.” Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chirag Paswan Energetic Leader, Raises Issues of His State With Statistics, Says BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Taking a jibe at the RJD-led Grand Alliance, Thakur called it a “depressed and confused” lot and reminded the electorate how a series of massacres along caste lines occurred in Bihar before the party now leading the coalition exited from power in 2005.

The union minister asked, “I just want to ask the RJD and its leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav why did he align with CPI(ML), tukde-tukde gangs, or those who believe in perpetrating massacres?”

“Do they want to bring the jungle raj days back in Bihar, or do they want the state to witness bloodshed once again?”

Slamming the opposition alliance’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, Thakur said that he wondered how the people of Bihar will even trust Tejashwi, when he even removed the photographs of his father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad from party’s posters and hoardings.

The minister said Tejashwi also neglected his allies like the HAM of former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, RLSP of former union minister Upendra Kushwaha and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahni. All of them were forced to leave the Grand Alliance, he said.

Later, Thakur also exuded confidence that an NDA government will be formed in Bihar, particularly because the state’s image had undergone a drastic makeover under the “double-engine growth” powered by the alliance governments at the Centre and the state.

(With PTI Inputs)