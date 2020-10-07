New Delhi: The Congress party released its first list of 21 candidates for Bihar Assembly Elections on Wednesday evening. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Eye on the Prize, JD(U) Releases List of 117 Candidates

The list was announced after the Congress Central Election Committee headed by party chief Sonia Gandhi cleared their names at a meeting held earlier this week. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Elections: LJP Turns 'Shelter Home' For Rebels, BJP's Rameshwar Chaurasia Latest to Join

The Congress has nominated Shubhanand Mukesh, the son of Congress Legislature Party leader in Bihar, Sadanand Singh, for the Kahalgaon assembly seat. Also Read - 'Nitish Kumar Will be Our CM': With 122-121 Seat Alliance, JDU-BJP Aim to Conquer Bihar Assembly Polls

It has fielded Akhauri Onkar Nath from Gaya Town instead of Mohan Shrivastava, who is facing charges of rape. According to reports, Shrivastava’s name was earlier cleared, but following objections by some senior leaders, he was dropped and replaced by another candidate.

Congress party releases a list of 21 candidates for the first phase of upcoming #BiharElections2020. pic.twitter.com/Nk8vSsOFsB — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

Congress is part of the Grand Alliance led by RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav in the upcoming Bihar election 2020. The Congress will contest on 68 of the 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly. In the last election, Congress had won 27 assembly constituency.

Earlier in the day, ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) released the list of its 115 candidates, including 19 women, for the October-November Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Congress workers from Bihar protested outside party headquarters over the allotment of tickets for the upcoming polls.

Delhi: Congress workers from Bihar protest outside party headquarters over the allotment of tickets for the upcoming #BiharElections. pic.twitter.com/yBYaBUnUB2 — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

“Bihar Congress is being destroyed by current in-charges. They could’ve easily resurrected the party here. But only family members and stooges are given party tickets. They don’t care about the party. I’m sending letters to Rahul ji since 2012 to look into Bihar,” said an agitated Congress worker.

(With inputs from ANI)