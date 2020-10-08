Patna: The Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday released a list of 115 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, but interestingly former director-general of police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey failed to make it to the list. Also Read - 'Accept Nitish Kumar's Leadership to be Part of NDA Gathbandhan,' Says BJP, Rebuffs Alliance With LJP For Bihar Polls

It was being speculated that Pandey, who hails from Buxar, could be fielded from there. However, the seat has been allotted to the Bharatiya Janata Party, who has fielded Parsuram Chaturvedi.

Though the reasons are still not clear, as per JD-U insiders, the party wanted to give a clear message that no one could use a government post for political gain. Another theory doing the rounds is that the BJP did not want to give up the Buxar seat, where it enjoys strong influence, especially among the upper castes.

After being snubbed, Pandey wrote a social media post announcing he is not contesting the Bihar Assembly election.

“I am upset with the phone of many of my well-wishers. I also understand their anxiety and troubles. After I got free, everyone expected that I will contest the election but I am not contesting assembly elections this time. There’s no such thing as being frustrated. Be patient. My life has been spent in the struggle. I will be serving the public all my life. Please be patient and do not call me. My life is dedicated to the people of Bihar.”

I bow down to the land of my birthplace Buxar and to all the elder brothers, sisters, mothers and youth of all the caste and religion! Keep your love and blessings,” Pandey said in a Facebook post written in Hindi.

Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer had hit the headlines after he said Rhea Chakraborty (SSR’s girlfriend) had no ‘aukaat’ (stature) to comment on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to recommend a CBI probe in the case.

However, he faced more flak from opposition parties, especially Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena, after he took voluntary retirement from the Indian Police Service on September 22 and joined the JD-U three days later.

(With IANS inputs)