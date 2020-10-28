New Delhi: As the eastern state of Bihar completes voting for its first phase of assembly elections on Wednesday, a turnout of 51.90 per cent voter was recorded till 5.30 pm in 71 constituencies of the 243-member Assembly, according to the data produced by the Election Commission. Also Read - Bihar Polls: Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi of Not Talking About Problems Like Unemployment Faced by Our Country

According to the ECI data, the highest turnout was in Jamui district at 57.41 per cent followed by Kaimur at 55.95 per cent and Lakhisarai at 55.44 per cent. Also Read - Save Bihar From 'Jungle Raj': PM Modi Slams Lalu's RJD at Darbhanga Rally

The polling percentage was 52.16 per cent in Bhagalpur, 54.71 per cent in Gaya 49.39 per cent in Rohtas and 53.84 per cent in Buxar.

Munger (43.64 per cent) recorded the lowest voter turnout till as per data from the Election Commission’s Voter Turnout app. Also Read - Munger: 'Who Gave Police Permission to Act Like General Dyer,' Asks Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar is witnessing a keen contest between the ruling JDU-BJP alliance, grand alliance (RJD, Congress and others), third front with RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha as its chief ministerial candidate and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is eying the role of a kingmaker in case of a hung Assembly. Elections will decide if Nitish Kumar will win a fourth term as Chief Minister.

Voting began in the constituencies spread across 16 districts began at 7 am. This is the first election in the country being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Election Commission has extended the period of voting by one hour until 6 pm, except in the Naxal affected areas. It has also issued detailed guidelines that include lowering the cap on voters for a polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000, staggering of polling hours and postal ballot facility for those aged above 80 or those infected.

Total 1,066 candidates are in the fray including 42 from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), 35 from Janata Dal (United), 29 from BJP, 21 from Congress and 8 from Left parties.

Polling for the second phase will take take place on November 3 and for the third phase on November 7. The counting of votes will be done on November 10.

(With Agency Inputs)