New Delhi: Rumors have been making the rounds that former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey will be joining Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) at a ceremony on Saturday. However, when he was asked about the same, the former bureaucrat asserted that he has not taken any decision on contesting polls as of now.

Earlier in the day, Pandey called on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, following which speculations were rife that Pandey may join JD(U) ahead of upcoming Bihar Assembly elections 2020.

"I came here to meet CM Nitish Kumar & to thank him as he gave me absolute freedom to serve my duties as DGP. I have yet not taken any decision on contesting polls", Pandey told reporters after meeting CM Nitish.