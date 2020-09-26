New Delhi: ‘Is coronavirus pandemic over now? Is the situation right for conducting polls?’ asked Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shuv Sena, a day after the Election Commission announced the schedule of Bihar polls which will be held in three phases—October 28, November 3 and 7. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Becomes Emotional as HC Reprimands BMC For Asking 'More Time' to File Affidavit

"The parliament session was curtailed due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation. Is the coronavirus pandemic over in Bihar? Is this the right situation to hold the polls?" asked Raut, while speaking to reporters today.

He also took a dig at the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) government in Bihar for politicising the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput ahead of the Assembly polls.

“Elections in Bihar should be fought on the issues of development, law and order, and good governance, but if these issues have exhausted, then issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel,” the Shiv Sena leader said.