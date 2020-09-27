New Delhi: A day after the Election Commission announced schedule for Bihar Assembly elections 2020, Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad assured that the constituents of the NDA will contest the upcoming polls together. Also Read - 'Nothing More Than Desperate Case of Political Compulsion For Badals', Punjab CM on SAD Snapping Ties With BJP

He asserted that problems within the coalition will be resolved and the Nitish Kumar-led alliance will emerge victorious with a decisive mandate on November 10, when the election results will be declared. The election will be held in the state in three phases from October 28 to November 7.

Notably, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and Chirag Paswan's LJP have been at loggerheads for some time. The LJP had also hinted at fielding candidates against the JD(U). Besides, he has often criticised the Nitish Kumar government over several issues.

Meanwhile, responding to a question on these differences, Prasad said that NDA is one and if there is some problem, it will be solved. On seat-sharing, Prasad said discussions are underway at levels where it should be.

In 2015 Assembly elections, the LJP had contested on 42 seats with the BJP and other NDA members. The JD(U) was then a part of the opposition alliance in Bihar.