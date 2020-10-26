New Delhi: Upping the ante against the NDA-led government for failing to control the spiraling prices of vegetables, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was seen holding up a garland of onions, days before the first phase of the assembly election in Bihar. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: How to Check Your Name in Voters List Online | Follow These Steps

“Inflation is the biggest issue. BJP people used to wear a garland of onions. Now it is about to touch Rs 100/kg. Those who were speaking about onion when it touched Rs 50-60/kg are now silent when it has crossed Rs 80/kg. Starvation and poverty are rising in the state,” Yadav said while speaking to media. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Nitish Kumar Will be Behind Bars if LJP Voted to Power, Says Chirag Paswan

“There is unemployment, small traders are destroyed. GDP is falling, we are going through an economic crisis. Farmers are being destroyed, youth is unemployed, Bihar is poor and people are migrating for education, jobs and medical help,” he added. Also Read - BJP Alleges Congress has Formed 'Radical Syndicate' With Jamaat-e-Islami, PFI; Questions Tejashwi

Onion prices have shot up sharply to over Rs 75 per kg in the past few weeks in the wake of damage to the standing kharif crop in producing areas due to heavy rainfall as well as hoarding.

Meanwhile, campaigning for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections is slated to end on Monday evening. Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial face will address one dozen rallies across the state in a last-ditch efforts to woo the voters.

These rallies are slated to be held in district like Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Samastipur, Begusarai, and Vaishali district — including Raghopur in Vaishali district from where he himself is a candidate as well as in Hasanpur where his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is in the fray.

The elections for 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases – for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.