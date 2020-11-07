New Delhi: All eyes are now on third and final phase of Bihar Assembly polls 2020, voting for which is set begin on Saturday morning, and the stakes are quite high for the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). Also Read - Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Close Fight Between NDA, Grand Alliance as 78 Seats go to Polls in Final Phase Today

About 2.34 crore voters, spread across 78 assembly constituencies in 15 districts, will decide the fates of 1204 candidates, including the Speaker. Also Read - Bihar Election 2020: PM Modi’s 'Ginn' Will Come Out of EVM This Time, Says Giriraj Singh

The political future of 12 Nitish ministers and several veteran leaders of the Mahagathbandhan is at stake in the final phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Also Read - 'Need Nitish Kumar's Government For Development': PM Modi Pens Letter To People of Bihar

Prominent candidates include Vijay Kumar Chaudhary of Janata Dal United (JDU),Speaker of the outgoing assembly, famed for his ability to win over hostile opponents with a disarming smile, who seeks to do a hat-trick in Sarairanjan.

JDU ministers in the fray are- Bijendra Prasad Yadav (Supaul), Narendra Narayan Yadav (Alamnagar), Maheshwar Hazari (Kalyanpur), Ramesh Rishideo (Singheshwar), Khurshid alias Firoz Ahmed (Sikta), Lakshmeshwar Roy (Laukaha), Bima Bharti (Rupauli) and Madan Sahni (Bahadurpur).

Four ministers are in the fray from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- Pramod Kumar (Motihari), Suresh Sharma (Muzaffarpur), Binod Narayan Jha (Benipatti) and Krishnakumar Rishi (Banmankhi).

Besides, wife and daughter-in-law respectively of recently deceased ministers Vinod Kumar Singh (BJP) and Kapil Deo Kamat (JDU) respectively are in the fray from the late legislatorss respective seats Pranpur and Babubarhi.

Another keenly watched candidate is Subhashini Yadav from Bihariganj whose father, veteran socialist leader and former Union minister Sharad Yadav, had been a multiple-term MP from Madhepura under which the assembly segment falls. She is contesting on a Congress ticket.

According to the election commission, the fate of 1,204 candidates is to be decided in this phase, out of which 1094 are men and 110 women. As many as 31 candidates are in the fray from Gaighat, the highest, while nine candidates, the least, are contesting from Dhaka, Triveniganj, Jokihat and Bahadarganj each.

The constituencies going to polls in this phase are located in the Kosi and Seemanchal regions. The main contest in this phase is being considered between the NDA and the Grand Alliance, but former MP Pappu Yadav’s party, the Jan Adhikar party, the Lok Janshakti Party and the AIMIM have also fielded candidates, which has increased the worries of both the major alliances.

In Bihar, elections are being held in three phases for 243 assembly seats. Polling for the first phase was held on 71 seats on October 28 and 94 seats on November 3. Counting of votes will be held on November 10.

(With inputs from agencies)