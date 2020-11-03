New Delhi: As election campaign for the third phase of Bihar assembly election is underway, an unidentified person pelted onions at state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday while he was addressing at a rally in Madhubani’s Harlakhi. Also Read - Bihar Election 2020: PM Modi’s 'Ginn' Will Come Out of EVM This Time, Says Giriraj Singh

The video of the incident has surfaced online where the chief minister can be heard saying “khub phenko, khub phenko (throw more)”, while his security guards try to shield him. The onions were pelted at him while he was speaking about providing jobs when onions came flying at him. Also Read - 'Need Nitish Kumar's Government For Development': PM Modi Pens Letter To People of Bihar

After the attacker was nabbed by security personnel, the furious chief minister said: “Let him go, don’t pay any attention to him.” Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Party Clarifies CM Nitish Kumar's Comment, Says 'He Meant Last Election Meeting of These Polls'

The incident happened on day when the voting for the second phase of the state assembly elections is underway in 17 districts.