New Delhi: As the eastern state of Bihar completes its second phase of voting for the assembly elections on Tuesday, a turnout of 53.51 per cent voter was recorded in 94 constituencies of the 243-member Assembly seats, according to the data produced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to the ECI data, around 51.68 per cent polling was recorded till 5 pm in all the 94 Bihar Assembly segments and the highest poll percentage of 54.89 has been recorded in Muzaffarpur, followed by Khagaria (50.05 per cent) and Sheohar (49.50 per cent).

West Champaran recorded a poll percentage of 47 per cent, Begusarai 47.97 per cent, Gopalganj 46.16 per cent, Vaishali 45.38 per cent, Samastipur 45.38 per cent, Bhagalpur 44.98 per cent, Nalanda 45.46 per cent, East Champaran 42.94 per cent, Sitamarhi 42.81 per cent, Madhubani 43.25 per cent, Darbhanga 42.99 per cent, Siwan 42.49 per cent, Saran 41.38 per cent, and Patna 39.65 per cent till last reports.

However, the voting process was affected for nearly two hours till 2 pm after a group of voters broke an EVM in Kotraha locality in Bettiah town in the Nautan Assembly constituency. The incident was triggered during distribution of polling slips at counters outside the polling booth.

Earlier in the day, prominent leaders including Governor Phagu Chauhan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, Tejashwi Yadav, and LJP president Chirag Paswan casted their votes in their respective polling booths.

After casting his vote, RJD’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav said that people are “angry” with the government and they will vote for education, health, irrigation and law and order.