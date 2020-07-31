New Delhi: NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has asked the Election Commission to postpone the Bihar assembly election 2020, scheduled to be held later this year. The Chirag Paswan-led LJP has written to the poll panel against holding the state elections in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and floods. Also Read - Rajasthan Political Crisis: 'Govt Unsafe in Own State', Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Mocks CM as MLAs Shift to Jaisalmer

The LJP asserted that resources should be focussed on curbing the COVID-19 crisis and tackling floods rather than organizing polls. "Holding the polls in such circumstances will amount to deliberately pushing people towards death,"the NDA ally in Bihar told the EC.

Meanwhile, with the assembly polls in Bihar, the sour relations between the two NDA partners have fuelled speculation about new political alliances in the state where both parties have a history of being a BJP ally as well as adversary. The BJP has though asserted that the NDA is intact in the state. It has also announced Kumar as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance.

LJP president Chirag Paswan has been taking swipes at the government led by Nitish Kumar despite the parties of these two leaders being allies of the BJP.