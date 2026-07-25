Bihar Bandh over NEET paper leak: Police vehicles vandalised, stones pelted during protest; Watch video

Bihar Bandh: Thousands of students have taken to the streets in several districts of Bihar on Saturday in support of the statewide bandh against the NEET paper leak and police action on protesting stu

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Bihar Bandh: Thousands of students have taken to the streets in several districts of Bihar on Saturday in support of the statewide bandh against the NEET paper leak and police action on protesting students. Meanwhile, tension escalated after a clash erupted between the police and protesters following the call for a statewide shutdown today over the NEET paper leak issue. Students have been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Currently, security has been tightened with heavy police deployment in Patna, Siwan, Jehanabad, Sheikhpura, Rohtas and other places.

Protesters allegedly pelted stones, while police moved in to disperse the crowd and restore order, deploying heavy security across the area. Several protesters were detained as the situation escalated. During the unrest, police vehicles were vandalised and toppled.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Stone pelting during students’ protest over NEET paper leak issue. Police detain the protestors. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/yBF92lCQQR — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026

Among those detained was JJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav, who expressed solidarity with the students, saying he was “ready to die” for their cause. The protesters are demanding a fair probe into the alleged NEET paper leak and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

#WATCH | Bihar: Students protest in Siwan turn violent as protesters clash with Police. Stone pelting reported here, Police used tear gas shells and resorted to lathi charge to disperse them. pic.twitter.com/nCf6DDnGRv — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026

The demonstrations were held across Bihar following a ‘Bihar Bandh’ call over the ongoing NEET examination issue, with students demanding reforms in the education system and action over the alleged irregularities in the examination process.

Demonstrators vandalised and toppled police vehicles in the state capital, while police personnel were seen dragging a man away during the protest. Protesters are also demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.Members of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) blocked the Samastipur-Patna main road as part of the statewide shutdown over the NEET paper leak issue in the state. The protesters also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.Meanwhile, on Friday, speaking after being arrested in connection with the violence during the NEET protest in Patna, CPI(ML) MLA Sandeep Saurav said the agitation would continue until the resignation of the Union Education Minister.”We have to fight and win, and we will take Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Until then, the youth of the entire country will not stop raising their voice. This fight should continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns and the children who committed suicide in the NEET paper leak do not get justice,” Saurav said.