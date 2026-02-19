Home

Who is top-Maoist Suresh Koda, the last naxal of Bihar who has surrendered? Is Bihar now naxal-free?

Suresh Koda, the top Maoist, surrendered to Bihar Police on Wednesday. He had a bounty of Rs. 3 lakh on his head. Scroll down to read more about him.

Suresh Koda surrenders to police: The top Naxalite in the region of Bihar, named Suresh Koda, has surrendered. The Bihar Police gave this statement after top Maoist Koda, alias Mustakim, surrendered in Munger district on Wednesday, i.e., February 18. With this, the police announced that the state has become Naxal-free. This comes after the surrender of Koda, who had a bounty of Rs. 3 lakh on his head. In addition, he did so before the Special Task Force (STF) of Munger district.

Suresh Koda surrenders to the Bihar Police

The top Maoist, Suresh Koda, has surrendered to the Bihar Police. The incident happened on Wednesday, before Munger district’s Special Task Force, as he had a bounty of Rs. 3 lakh on his head. The surrender involved giving up on the heavy ammunition, three rifles, some magazines, and cash.

What did the police say?

The police said, “With the surrender of Koda, the Naxal network has been obliterated in Bihar, and the entire state has become Naxal-free,” as reported by PTI. The Koda Police Headquarters stated that Mustakim had his name in at least 60 cases.

Alongside, out of these 60 cases, many were registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

UAPA is a law which is aimed at the protection of acts that are unlawful and are associated with terrorism.

Atmasmarpan Sah Punarvaas Yojana

The police stated that the insurgents were being given specialised benefits under the scheme of Atmasmarpan Sah Punarvaas Yojana. Now that Koda has been arrested, he’ll be given Rs. 3 lakh, an incentive of Rs. 5 lakh, along with a monthly stipend of Rs. 10,000 for 3-year vocational training under the scheme.

Suresh Koda has surrendered to the Bihar Police with ammunition, three rifles, and some magazines in the Munger district. Now, the Bihar Police has also given a statement that the state has become Naxal-free.

(With inputs from PTI)

