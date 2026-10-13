10 killed after boat capsizes in Bihar’s Vaishali: Reports

A boat capsized in Bihar's Vaishali on Tuesday killing at least 10 people, several media outlets reported. Meanwhile, the number of deaths are yet to be confirmed officially.

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A boat capsized in Bihar's Vaishali killing several people. Representational image

At least 10 people have been killed after a boat capsized in the River Ganga in Radhopur in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Tuesday, stated media reports.

This comes just a month after a boat capsized in the Terasia Diara area of Vaishali district. One man was killed while another went missing in this incident.

According to authorities, nine people were rescued safely with some managing to swim ashore. The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Chandan Kumar.

Reports stated that the boat collided with a boulder submerged in floodwater, lost balance and overturned.