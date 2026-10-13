10 killed after boat capsizes in Bihar’s Vaishali: Reports

A boat capsized in Bihar's Vaishali on Tuesday killing at least 10 people, several media outlets reported. Meanwhile, the number of deaths are yet to be confirmed officially.

Written by: Hritika Mitra
Published: October 13, 2026, 10:16 PM IST
10 killed after boat capsizes in Bihar's Vaishali: Reports
A boat capsized in Bihar's Vaishali killing several people. Representational image

At least 10 people have been killed after a boat capsized in the River Ganga in Radhopur in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Tuesday, stated media reports.

This comes just a month after a boat capsized in the Terasia Diara area of Vaishali district. One man was killed while another went missing in this incident.

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According to authorities, nine people were rescued safely with some managing to swim ashore. The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Chandan Kumar.

Reports stated that the boat collided with a boulder submerged in floodwater, lost balance and overturned.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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