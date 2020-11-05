New Delhi: Several people on Thursday went missing after a boat capsized in Naugachhia area of Bhagalpur, news agency ANI reported. If the report is to be believed, there were over 100 people on board the boat. Rescue and search operations are underway. Also Read - Bihar Polls 2020: Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi, Nitish Kumar Over Job, Migrant Crisis

More details will be added to the story.