New Delhi: In an utter case of negligence, the right hand of a boy was plastered instead of the fractured left hand at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Bihar on Wednesday.

The boy, Faizan, had gone to the hospital after he fell from a height and injured himself in the left hand. However, paying little attention to the incident, the doctors plastered his right hand instead.

Faizan’s mother told news agency ANI, “This is utter negligence. We were not even provided a single tablet by the hospital. An investigation should be done.”

Reacting to the incident and taking charge of an investigation into the matter, DMCH Superintendent Dr Raj Ranjan Prasad said, “The Health Minister has asked me to investigate the matter and seek clarification from the concerned team regarding this negligence.”

Dr Raj Ranjan Prasad, Superintendent: Health Minister has asked me to investigate the matter and seek clarification from the concerned team regarding this negligence. I condemn this incident&I am trying to fix the issue. People involved in the incident will be punished. (June 25) pic.twitter.com/xxx8uFT42c — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

He added, “I condemn this incident and I am trying to fix the issue. People involved in the incident will be punished.”

A complaint was registered by the parents of the child and an investigation is being carried out in the matter.