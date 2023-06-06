Home

News

India

Bihar Bridge Collapse: Construction Company Faces Blacklist Threat

Bihar Bridge Collapse: Construction Company Faces Blacklist Threat

It is the second time in 14 months that the four-lane road bridge worth Rs 1,710 crore collapsed.

A Haryana-based company was given to responsibility to construct the four-lane bridge.

A bridge that was being constructed in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district turned into a pile of rubble on Sunday. It is the second time in 14 months that the four-lane road bridge worth Rs 1,710 crore collapsed. Now, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has taken strict action against the construction company – SP Singla Constructions.

On Monday, a notice was sent to the construction company responsible for the building of the bridge and also suspended an executive engineer of the Road Construction Department.

You may like to read

Notice sent to the construction company

The Haryana-based SP Singla Constructions was given to responsibility to construct the four-lane bridge over the river Ganga which connected Sultanganj in the Bhagalpur district and Aguwani Ghat in the Khagaria district. The Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Ltd issued a notice to S.P. Singla Construction asking why it should not be blacklisted, reported India Today.

Trending Now

Notably, if the company fails to respond in 15 days, it will be blacklisted. The executive engineer has also been slapped with charges for the complete failure in checking the construction being done by the company.

According to a district administration official, the design and construction of the bridge had failures on a big scale

There are 22 pillars in the middle of the river and with the piles of 150 feet, the deterioration could not have been avoided.

SP Singla Constructions and its controversies

The construction company under the scanner is led by Sat Paul Singla. It has its registered offices in Delhi and Haryana. The report also revealed that besides Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Ltd (BRPNNL), SP Singla Constructions has the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation Ltd (JKPCC), Border Roads Organization (BRO), and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as some of its clients.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES