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Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Nitish Kumars son Nishant among 32 takes oath as ministers in Samrat Choudhary-led cabinet; Watch

Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant among 32 takes oath as ministers in Samrat Choudhary-led cabinet; Watch

The cabinet of Samrat Chaudhary was expanded on Thursday. The JD(U) inducted three new leaders into the cabinet, including Nishant Kumar, Bulo Mandal, and Shweta Gupta.

From left, BJP leader Dilip Jaiswal, JD(U) leaders Nishant Kumar and Leshi Singh take oath during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Bihar cabinet of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at Gandhi Maidan, in Patna, Thursday, May 7, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Patna: In a significant political development, Bihar underwent a cabinet expansion on Thursday, marking an important reshuffle in the state government’s administrative structure. The move comes after Nitish Kumar resigned as a member of the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) in March and prepares to assume office in the Rajya Sabha. As per the latest updates, JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar and 31 others took oath as ministers on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, along with several other leaders, were present at the occasion.

Who all took the Oath in the Bihar Cabinet Expansion 2026?

Those who took oath as ministers in the Samrat Choudhary-led cabinet include Shrawon Kumar, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, Nishant Kumar, and Leshi Singh, along with Ram Kripal Yadav, Nitish Mishra, Damodar Rawat, Sanjay Singh (Tiger), Ashok Choudhary, and many others from the NDA alliance.

Also Read: Nitish Kumar may equal Lalu Yadav’s THIS record today, but will lag behind Ram Vilas Paswan | Details

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Taking to X, Former CM Nitish Kumar wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations on the cabinet expansion of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Samrat Choudhary Ji. Heartfelt best wishes also to all the Hon’ble Ministers taking oath for the ministerial positions. I am confident that under the able leadership of Shri Samrat Choudhary Ji, all the Hon’ble Ministers will play an effective role in public welfare and development works, and Bihar will reach new heights of development and good governance.”

बिहार के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री सम्राट चौधरी जी के मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मंत्री पद की शपथ लेने वाले सभी माननीय मंत्रियों को भी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मेरा विश्वास है कि श्री सम्राट चौधरी जी के कुशल नेतृत्व में सभी माननीय मंत्रीगण जनकल्याण एवं विकास कार्यों में… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 7, 2026

Talking about the new expansion, Samrat Choudhary stated, “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all my colleagues who took oath as ministers in the Bihar government: the honorable Shri Sunil Kumar Ji, the honorable Sushri Shreyasi Singh Ji, the honorable Mohammad Jama Khan Ji, the honorable Shri Nandkishore Ram Ji, the honorable Shri Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal Ji, and the honorable Shri Pramod Kumar Ji. I am fully confident that you all will play an important role in advancing Bihar’s progress by furthering the resolve for public service, good governance, and development. Infinite best wishes for the successful and bright tenure of all of you.”

The BJP, which is the single largest party in the 243-member assembly with 89 MLAs, has 15 ministers, who took oath on Thursday.

Most of the inductees were those who were part of the Nitish Kumar cabinet formed in November last year after the NDA stormed back to power in the assembly polls.

Also Read: How educated is Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar? Went to BIT Mesra to pursue…

The JD(U) is represented by a total of 15 ministers, 13 of whom took the oath at the Gandhi Maidan on Thursday. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav had taken oath in April along with Samrat Choudhary and were designated as deputy chief ministers.

Sanjay Kumar Singh and Sanjay Kumar Paswan, both from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) headed by Union minister Chirag Paswan, are back as ministers, and so are Santosh Kumar Suman and Deepak Prakash, sons of Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi of the Hindustani Awam Morcha and Upendra Kushwaha of the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, respectively.

#WATCH | Bihar cabinet expansion | Shrawon Kumar, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, Nishant Kumar, and Leshi Singh take oath as ministers in the Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary-led cabinet in Bihar. (Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/EfEhviCNCQ — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2026

Bihar Cabinet expansion: Check BJP’s list

Ram Kripal Yadav

Kedar Gupta

Nitish Mishra

Mithlesh Tiwari

Rama Nishad

Vijay Kumar Sinha

Dilip Jaiswal

Pramod Chandravanshi

Lakhvinder Paswan

Sanjay Tiger

Engineer Kumar Shailendra

Nand Kishore Ram

Ramchandra Prasad

Arun Shankar Prasad

Shreyasi Singh

Bihar Cabinet expansion: Check JDU’s list

Nishant Kumar

Shravan Kumar

Madan Sahni

Lesi Singh

Shweta Gupta

Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha

Damodar Rawat

Bulo Mandal

Sunil Kumar

Sheila Mandal

Ratnesh Sada

Jama Khan

Ashok Choudhary

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