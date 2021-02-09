New Delhi: Nearly 80 days after the BJP-JDU alliance retained power in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, chief minister Nitish Kumar will expand his cabinet today. New members in the state cabinet are expected to be inducted in the afternoon at Raj Bhavan. They will be administered the oath by Governor Phagu Chauhan. Also Read - New Farm Laws Are in Farmers' Interests, Misgivings Should Be Dispelled, Says Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Leaders like Shahnawaj Hussein, Rana Randhir Singh, Sanjay Singh, Nitin Navin, Neeraj Kumar Babloo, MLC Samrat Chaudhary, Sanjiv Chaurasia, Sanjay Sarawgi, Krishna Kumar Rishi, Bhagirathi Devi, and Pramod Kumar are front runners for ministerial berths.

The Cabinet expansion comes days after leaders of BJP state unit met with party's national President JP Nadda in Delhi. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi.

“There was a consensus in the meeting that all sections of society should get equal representation in the Council of Ministers, and that the party wanted to give both the experienced and young persons ministerial berths”, IANS quoted a BJP leader as saying.

Currently, the state cabinet has 14 members –7 from BJP, 5 from JDU, 1 each from Hindustam Awam Morcha (HAM) Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), and a chief minister. The Cabinet strength can go up to 36, including the Chief Minister.