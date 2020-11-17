New Delhi: Nitish Kumar, the Janata Dal United president who took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the fourth straight term yesterday, distributed the portfolios among his new council of ministers on Tuesday. The decision for portfolio distribution was taken during the meeting of the new cabinet ministers. Also Read - Nitish Kumar Says he is Missing Sushil Modi in His New Cabinet

While Nitish kept the home portfolio for himself, the ministries earlier handled by his closest aide and former deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi were given to Tarkishore Prasad. Also Read - PM Modi, Nitish Kumar Will Bring 'Self-Reliance' To Bihar, Says Home Minister Amit Shah

Notably, BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were made the two deputy chief ministers in Bihar. Also Read - Hope You Remain NDA CM: Chirag Paswan Takes Swipe While Congratulating Nitish Kumar

Check the full list of ministers and their departments here:

Nitish Kumar (JDU) – Chief Minister— Home, General Administration, Vigilance, and all other departments which are yet to be allocated any minister

Tarkishore Prasad (BJP) – Deputy CM—Finance, Commercial Taxes, Environment and Forest, IT, Disaster Management, Urban Development

Renu Devi (BJP) – Deputy Chief Minister — Panchayati Raj, Backward Caste Uplift, Extremely Backward Class Welfare, and Industry.

Vijay Choudhary (JDU) – Rural Engineering, Rural Development, Water Resources, Information and Broadcasting, and Parliamentary affairs.

Sheela Mandal (JDU) – Transport

Mangal Pandey (BJP) – Health, Road, Art and culture

Rampreet Paswan (BJP) – Public Health Engineering Department

Amarendra Pratap Singh (BJP) – Agriculture, Cooperative, Sugar Cane

Jivesh Mishra (BJP) – Tourism, Labour, Mines

Ram Surat Rai (BJP) – Revenue, Law

Bijendra Yadav (JDU) – Energy, Prohibition, Planning, Food, and Consumer Affairs.

Mewalal Choudhary (JDU) – Education

Ashok Choudhary (JDU) – Minority and Social Welfare Department, Building Construction Department,

Santosh Manjhi (HAM) – Minor Irrigation and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Welfare portfolios

Mukesh Sahni (VIP) – Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.