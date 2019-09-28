New Delhi: A day after Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan raked up Kashmir issue during his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), a case was on Saturday filed against him in a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district.

Lodged in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Muzaffarpur, lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha charged that Khan had made controversial statements including a threat of nuclear war against India during his speech at the UNGA.

Urging the court to pass an order to lodge an FIR against Khan, Ojha in his petition mentioned that Khan’s remarks against India with regard to Article 370 will only instigate a section of people and create disharmony in India.

While addressing the 74th session of the UNGA, Pakistan PM Khan warned of dire consequences in the event of a nuclear war with India over the Kashmir issue.

“If a conventional war starts between the two countries anything could happen. A country seven times smaller than its neighbour what will it do — either surrender or fight for its freedom,” Khan said, adding, “My belief is we will fight and when a nuclear-armed country fights till the end it will consequence far beyond the borders. I am warning you. It’s not a threat but worry about where are we heading. If this goes wrong you hope for the best but prepare for the worst.”

He repeatedly raised the Kashmir issue at the global forum and said India must lift the curfew in Kashmir which has been imposed for the last 53 days.

“India must lift the curfew imposed in Kashmir for the last 53 days and release all the political detainees, especially 30,000 youth who have been picked by the occupying forces,” Khan said.

Earlier in the day, exercising India’s right to reply, Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary to MEA, lambasted Khan over his speech at the UNGA, saying Pakistan PM’s threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as brinkmanship, not statesmanship.

“For someone who was once a cricketer and believed in the gentleman’s game, today’s speech bordered on the crudeness of the variety that is reminiscent of the guns of Darra Adam Khel,” Vidisha Maitra said.