Patna: A class 7 student was stabbed to death in his school premises in Bihar’s Ahiyapur yesterday, news agency ANI reported on Friday.

The main accused has been arrested. “Victim and the accused are neighbours,” Manoj Kumar, SSP Muzaffarpur said.

A case has been registered into the matter.

In an earlier incident, a 10th standard student was stabbed to death allegedly by a former student and his friends following a scuffle near a government school at Yelahanka in Bengaluru, police said. The incident took place as the school was observing its annual day function this afternoon. Police said a fight broke out between some boys over an issue following which 15-year-old Harsha was stabbed with a knife. Passersby noticed the boy lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, they said. School authorities claimed that the incident did not take place inside the school premises.