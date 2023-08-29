‘Elections Could Be Held Anytime’, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

The Centre has a right to conduct a census in the country. We have demanded a census. We are doing a caste-based survey in our state: Nitish Kumar

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the next Lok Sabha elections could be held before its 2024 schedule. “The elections could be held any time. There is no guarantee that they will adhere to the original schedule,” Nitish Kumar said today. To recall, the Bihar CM had earlier also spoken about the possibility of early Lok Sabha elections.

“It is not necessary that the election (Lok Sabha) will take place at the scheduled time. Some people are capable of doing anything in the country which I have been repeatedly saying for the past seven months,” he said.

“We are going to Mumbai and I have a job at hand to unite the maximum numbers of Opposition parties of the country. Personally, I have no interest in any post. I said the same yesterday and am repeating it today as well,” Kumar said.

Reacting on new political parties in INDIA, Kumar said, “I cannot comment on it as of now. It will be revealed during the meeting in Mumbai.” The Chief minister lambasted the Centre for filing an affidavit in the Supreme Court pertaining to caste-based survey of Bihar.

“We are doing good work in the interest of common people of the state but some people have objections to it. There is no meaning of raising objection to the caste-based survey,” he said.

“The Centre has a right to conduct a census in the country. We have demanded a census. We are doing a caste-based survey in our state. It will help to figure out the economic status of common people. It is complete and will soon be uploaded to the public domain. Now, what can I do if anyone goes to the Supreme Court,” Kumar said.

“They have not conducted a census of the country despite the passage of time. The census was scheduled in 2021. We are doing a caste-based survey which will give an idea about the economic status of every person so that we will make policies for their financial benefits,” Kumar said.

In June, ahead of the opposition parties meeting, the Bihar chief minister had said: “Who knows when the (Lok Sabha) elections will happen? It is not necessary that the elections will be held next year. Koi thikana hai? (Is there any guarantee?).”

Lok Sabha Election Can Be Held In December: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said there is a possibility that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre can conduct the Lok Sabha Election in December this year or January 2024. Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BJP has “already booked all choppers” to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls, so that no other political party can use those for canvassing. She also claimed said the nation would face an “autocratic rule” if the BJP returned to power.

“I am apprehensive that they (BJP) could hold the Lok Sabha elections in December 2023 itself, or in January. If the BJP returns to power for the third consecutive term, the nation would face an autocratic rule,” Mamata Banerjee said, according to a report by news agency PTI.

