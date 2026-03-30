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Bihar CM Nitish Kumar steps down from legislative council post, awaits formal acceptance
In a sudden move, Nitish Kumar steps down as MLC, with his resignation submitted through party leaders and awaiting formal approval from the Bihar Legislative Council chairman.
Jumping politics! Nitish Kumar resigns as an MLC out of blue, fresh buzzes in Bihar politics. Nitish Kumar, today submitted his resignation as MLC. Here is what happened next…
Submitted resignation, waiting for Chairman to reach
Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation letter to the Bihar Legislative Council. Senior BJP leader Sanjay Gandhi reached the venue of Legislative Council with the resignation letter. Gandhi is waiting for Legislative Council Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh to receive the resignation.
BJP Reacts:
Responding to the news, Bihar BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi told reporters that BJP leader Nitish Kumar has already resigned. He further said that BJP national president Nitin Nabin received Kumar’s resignation.
Already submitted and gone to Assam?
One more update claims that Nitin Nabin has already forwarded the resignation and left for Assam.
Waiting for Bihar Legislative Council to take step forward…
Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation. What will the Bihar Legislative Council do now? Stay tuned for more updates.
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