New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has tested negative for COVID-19 or coronavirus. Earlier in the day, Kumar and his four secretaries underwent COVID-19 tests after they attended an event with Bihar Legislative Council Chairperson Awadhesh Narayan Singh, who was found infected with the deadly virus.

Besides, Bihar Deputy CM had also sent his swab sample for COVID-19 test.

"Deputy CM has sent his swab sample today for COVID-19 testing. Besides, samples of around 10 other officials and staff of the deputy chief minister's office have been sent for testing," sources close to the Deputy CM said.

Kumar along with Suhil Modi had shared the dais with Singh, a BJP leader, at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected MLCs here on July 1. Nine newly-elected members of the state legislative council in Bihar were administered the oath of office by Singh on Wednesday.

Coronavirus in Bihar

The state’s tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 11,111 and death toll climbed to 84. To combat the spread of COVID-19, the Bihar government has decided to impose a fine of Rs 50 on people found not wearing face masks at offices and public places.