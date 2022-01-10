Patna: After Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Giving information about the same, the Bihar Chief MInister’s Office said, “On the advice of doctors, he has isolated himself at his residence.”Also Read - Timings of Covid Vaccination Centres Flexible, Can Operate Till 10 PM Daily: Govt Tells States
