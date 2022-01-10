Patna: After Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Giving information about the same, the Bihar Chief MInister’s Office said, “On the advice of doctors, he has isolated himself at his residence.”Also Read - Timings of Covid Vaccination Centres Flexible, Can Operate Till 10 PM Daily: Govt Tells States

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tests positive for COVID-19 "On the advice of doctors, he has isolated himself at his residence," his office says (File photo) pic.twitter.com/3GxA9B4hNK — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

Also Read - BCCI Postpones Cooch Behar Trophy Knockout Games After Massive COVID-19 Outbreak