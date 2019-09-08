Patna: A bunch of policemen was held captive and then subjected to torture by a group of villagers in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. This happened after bodies of two boys were found in a ditch, an NDTV report stated.

Three policemen were injured in the attack and were taken to the hospital, news agency PTI reported.

According to reports, a video of the incident is also available. In the video, a cop with a bloodied nose and in dirty clothes could be seen being roughed up by the mob, with bamboo sticks.

One of the cops also tries to take control of the situation but the mob turns a deaf ear and thrash him.

The additional force had to be sent to the village to control the situation.