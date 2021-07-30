Patna: In a high-profile murder case coming to light from Bihar, the former of Kathihar was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Thursday night. Shivraj Paswan (45) was shot at by motorcycle-borne attackers close to a temple in the town, Katihar Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar confirmed. Paswan was elected to the post of Mayor barely a few months ago and he held it till June.Also Read - Jharkhand Judge Death: Matter Raised in Supreme Court After CCTV Clip Surfaces; Brazen Attack on Judiciary, Says Bar Body

Paswan was immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

A report by TimesNow stated that the accused had allegedly approached Paswan at around 9.30-9.45 pm when he was returning home after a meeting.

Police have sealed the borders of the district and are on the lookout for the accused.

The SP said investigations were on to identify and nab the culprits.

Paswan was elected to the post unopposed in March after it fell vacant upon his predecessor Vijay Singh becoming a member of the state Assembly from the Barari constituency.

Paswan held the post till the tenure of the board ended in June. Fresh elections for urban local bodies have been deferred in view of the COVID outbreak. The day-to-day affairs of the municipal corporation are now being run by an administrator.