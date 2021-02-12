Patna: Two people were found dead with bullet injuries in a hotel room in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. Police are currently investigating the matter and yet to find out if it was a case of suicide or murder. The incident came to light on Monday. According to a report by Times Now, both of them had checked into the hotel informing the staff they were married and had come to Muzzafarpur for an examination. Also Read - Fake Phone Numbers, False Entries: How Protocols Were Ignored in Bihar to Meet Daily Targets For Covid Testing

During the scheduled checkout, the hotel manager Chhotu Kumar called the couple to know their status but there was no response from their side. The hotel manager then dialed up the police.

The police team arrived at the spot and broke the door of the couple's room. They found the bodies lying on the bed with bullet injuries on their heads.

“The FSL team has been called in and only after investigation it would be clear whether it is a case of suicide or murder,” the leading portal quoted Muzzafarpur DSP Ramnaresh Paswan as saying.

In another incident that came to light on February 5, an elderly couple was found dead at their residence in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh with the police suspecting that they were murdered by some acquaintances after a house party, according to officials. The body of Suman Nath, aged around 65, was found inside the house, while that of her husband Narendra Nath, around 70, was recovered from the basement of the building, a senior officer said.

Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said the incident took place in Alpha 2 sector and police teams and forensic experts were inspecting the site. “Prima facie, it appears that some people had been invited over to the house for a party where they had consumed liquor. Glasses, liquor bottle, chowmein, momos and cigarette stubs have been found from the house,” Singh said.