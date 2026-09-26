Student returning after appearing for exam gangraped in Darbhanga, man takes her on a bike on pretext of giving her lift

A case of rape has come to light involving a minor student returning home after taking an exam. It is alleged that a young man from the same village took the student on his bike on the pretext of giving her a lift and took her to another village.

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Student returning after giving an exam gangraped in Darbhanga, man takes her on a bike on pretext of giving her lift (File)

In another shocking incident has come to light in Bihar, where a minor student was raped in Darbhanga. It is alleged that a young man from the village lured the student, who was returning home after an exam, on his bike under the pretext of giving her a lift. The young man, along with his friend, then took the student to another village, where they are accused of raping her.

The incident is said to have taken place in the Biraul police station area. According to reports, the minor student had gone to school to take an exam. After the exam, she was returning home when a young man from the same village offered to drop her home on his bike. The student already knew the young man, so she boarded the bike with him. It is alleged that after taking her home, the young man took her to another village. Another companion was also present there. It is alleged that the two young men took the student into their custody and raped her.

Police registered a case

After the incident, the student informed her family of the entire incident. The family then took her to Biraul police station, where the student filed an application against the two youths. The police have taken the matter seriously and have begun an investigation. Based on the student’s statement and application, the police are investigating the allegations.

The police are also investigating the role of the two youths involved in the incident and other facts related to the incident. At present, only after the police investigation will the full picture of the incident become clear. The police are taking further action based on the student’s statement, the scene of the incident, and other evidence.