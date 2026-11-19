Bihar crime: Woman kidnapped, killed over witchcraft suspicions, body buried near river in Jamui, 9 arrested

A 58-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and murdered over witchcraft suspicions in Bihar's Jamui district.

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Bihar crime: Woman kidnapped, killed over witchcraft suspicions, body buried near river in Jamui, 9 arrested | image: x

Bihar Crime: A shocking and horrific incident has come to light from Bihar, where a 58-year-old woman was brutally murdered over suspicions of witchcraft. Her body was found buried in the sand on the banks of the Barhi river in Jamui district. The victim was identified as Daya Devi alias Kusum, a resident of Dhammhan village. Police have arrested nine people in connection with the case. Jamui has a low literacy rate, and it is also one of the poorest districts in the state, located around 150 km from Patna.

What exactly happened?

According to police, the victim was kidnapped on November 17 and brutally killed by villagers after they blamed her for the death of a minor boy. The 9-year-old boy was suffering from prolonged illness. Jhajha sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Rajesh Kumar said villagers believed that the woman practiced witchcraft, they believed that she was behind the minor boy’s death. A group of villagers allegedly abducted the victim and killed her before burying her body near the riverbank.

“Police have arrested prime accused one Tinku Sharma. Upon interrogation, Tinku confessed to the crime, revealing that he along with others had killed the woman and buried her body in the sand near the riverbank. Following his confession, the police exhumed the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination,” Kumar said.

Body sent for post-mortem

Police found the woman’s body a few metres away from the spot where villagers had buried the boy. The boy had died a few days earlier. Both bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations.

According to the FIR, which was lodged at the Charkapatthar police station, the woman’s daughter-in-law, identified as Ranju Devi, said that the boy died of an illness on November 17. His family accused the victim woman of practising witchcraft and attacked their house at night around 10pm. They forcibly took the woman to a forest area.

A police team along with the forensic science laboratory (FSL) team visited the spot and collected evidence. They seized the blood-stained shirt and a cricket bat used in the crime.

Investigators have arrested as many as nine people in connection with the case. The suspects were identified as Tinku Sharma, Pinu Sharma, Kamdeo Sharma, Sanatan Sharma, Nitish Sharma, Jaiprakash Sharma, Kundan Mandal, Chandan Kumar and Guddu Mistry.