Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced Black Fungus or mucormycosis as an epidemic after hospitals witnessed more than a hundred cases of the fungal disease. Black Fungus has now been notified under the Bihar Disaster & Epidemic Act. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Extends Partial Corona Curfew Till May 31 | Check What Services Allowed

According to the latest report, Bihar has reported at least 117 cases of Black Fungus. “Under this act, now all the mucormycosis cases – either suspected or certified among the patients will be reported by all private and government health institutions to the health department through the district’s civil surgeon,” announced Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021: CBSE Likely To Hold Class 12 Exam Only For Major Subjects, Proposes 2 Options To Education Ministry

At the same time, Bihar also reported at least five cases of white fungus, another fungal infection known as Aspergillus Flavus infection in medical parlance. Also Read - Black Fungus: Watch Out For THESE Signs if You're Recovering From Covid, Says AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria

The first case of white fungus was reported in the capital city of Patna. Experts have, however, said that there is no evidence that white fungus is more dangerous than black fungus.