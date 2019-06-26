New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi recently posted a picture on Twitter with the newly crowned Miss India 2019 Suman Rao who visited his office on Tuesday. (Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai on June 16.)

This comes amidst the Bihar government receiving immense flak for inaction over the encephalitis epidemic in the state, which has claimed close to 185 lives so far.

5 देश रत्न मार्ग स्थित कार्यालय में मिस इंडिया यूनाइटेड कॉन्टिनेंट्स 2019 का खिताब जीतने वाली बिहार की श्रेया शंकर ने शिष्टाचार मुलाकात किया। pic.twitter.com/pfql0GCjGR — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) June 25, 2019

Recently, a PIL was lodged against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and state health minister Mangal Pandey.

The Supreme Court bench hearing the PIL raised concerns over the negligence of the state government on nutrition, sanitization, and hygiene.

As a result, the apex court ordered the government and the Centre to submit a response in the rising deaths within seven days, till July 1.

The death toll of the mass affected disease has increased to 132 in Muzaffarpur alone.

Despite the rising death toll of children suffering from the yearly outbreak of AES in Bihar, the Nitish Kumar government and the Centre have failed to curb the crisis. Not only that, the authorities have failed to take accountability of the situation.