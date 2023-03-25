Home

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav Appears Before CBI In Land-For-Job Scam

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav appeared before the CBI office in Delhi in connection with the land-for-job scam case.

Tejashwi Yadav appears for CBI in Delhi in land-for-job scam. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Delhi in connection with the land-for-job scam case. “We have been cooperating with investigative agencies from the beginning. But the kind of political environment prevailing in the country… It is easy to bow down. But it is very tough to fight,” Tejashwi Yadav said before leaving his residence in New Delhi for the CBI office.

