New Delhi: A 30-year-old man was allegedly lynched by a mob in Bihar’s Patna after he ran his SUV over three children sleeping on the footpath.

The incident took place on Wednesday around 2 am. There were two people in the car and the driver has been identified as Saurav Ganguly. Some reports also allege that after running over the children, the SUV hit an electric pole and Ganguly died due to the impact.

A report in the Hindustan Times read, “We are investigating the incident…The SUV was badly damaged in the accident,” Baliram Choudhary, additional superintendent of police (Patna City), said.

The other passenger in the car, Manish Kumar, was also beaten up by the mob and has been seriously injured.

The police are now investigating if the driver of the SUV was drunk.

According to some eyewitnesses, the driver tried to flee from the spot of the accident but was apprehended by the locals who beat him to death. All the children killed in the accident were aged between 11-13, another minor who suffered injuries is currently undergoing treatment for the same.

CCTV footage collected from the area reveals that the children had slipped onto the road in their sleep.