The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will begin across 38 districts in the state. There are 55 counting centres in the entire state. The Election Commission of India has made all arrangement for the free and fair counting process. The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 was held in three phases and the Election Commission has made full-proof plan to ensure every single vote is counted. India.Com is bringing in the latest news of every round from the counting centres. The fate of three-time Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is hanging in balance on the outcome of the result. Exit polls have predicted an upset, giving Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD an edge. Can Lalu Prasad Yadav's younger son manage to upset the JDU-BJP combination is the question that will be answered today?

District authorities under the supervision of Election Commission officers have made a well laid out plan for the counting process to complete without any doubt. Each counting centre has made a plan to ensure that all parties are satisfied. In case of any dispute, Returning Officers are the final authority. The district magistrates have banned entry and exit of vehicles on several routes leading to these counting centres in sensitive areas. Special security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that counting of votes is completed without any incident. Security is also tightened in the Naxal-affected districts of Bihar. India.Com is bringing you the latest from the counting centres in Bihar.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to the counting process

1. At 5 am Election Commission deployed Counting Supervisors and Assistants through random selection.

2. All EVMs are checked by Supervising Officers before the counting process begins.

3. Security is tight at all 55 centres

4. Counting of Votes will begin at 8 am.

5. Inside the counting hall, there are agents allowed from each party/ candidates for transparency.

6. Initially the postal ballots are counted.

7. Counting is done in rounds. After completion of each round, the numbers are written and signed by counting agents/candidates. The paper is then countersigned by Supervisors and the Returning Officers.

8. Election Commission also keeps the video recording of the entire process.

9. A mandatory VVPAT verification is also done for EVMs in each assembly. Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) is an extension of the EVM. The VVPAT is done to clarify the voter’s choice and match the correctness of EVMs.

10. In case of a mismatch, the VVPAT slip number prevails.