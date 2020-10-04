Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Witnessing an obstacle ahead of Bihar Assembly elections as its ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) announced to contest against them, the Janata Dal (United) hit out at the Chirag Paswan party asking what the “ideological differences” were that caused them to go behind their back. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: CPI(ML) Announces Candidates For 19 Seats Against Ruling Govt

"We want to know the specific ideological difference that the LJP has with us. During Lok Sabha polls, they partner with us and request Nitish Kumar's presence in their constituency and win the elections. Now for Bihar Assembly polls, they claim an ideological difference," slammed JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary.

"The JDU and the BJP have an unfaltering coalition. And the BJP, after seeing the work ethic of our leader, has again declared him (Nitish Kumar) as the leader of this 2020 Bihar Assembly election," he asserted.

The LJP has been unhappy with the seat-sharing arrangement offered to it, hoping to inflict damage on poll prospects of the JD(U), which has maintained that the LJP is a BJP ally and not its own.

Earlier today, the LJP split from the NDA alliance, noting “ideological differences” with the JDU. However, the party’s parliamentary board decided not to field candidates against the BJP and even proposed an alliance with the saffron party for the upcoming polls.

LJP is likely to announce its candidates for the Bihar polls today or tomorrow, party sources said.