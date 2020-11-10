Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE: The results of the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar, voting for which took place in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 will be declared on Tuesday. The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM and a final picture is expected to be clear only by late evening. Also Read - Decision Time in Bihar, Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

Many exit polls have predicted thumping victory for the RJD-led Grand alliance in Bihar predicting that Tejashwi Yadav may dislodge the Nitish Kumar-led NDA alliance, while others have predicted a hung assembly.

In 2015, JD(U) had managed to bag 23 out of 78 seats. But it was a part of Mahagathbandhan, therefore, the Muslim community voted in support of the party. The equation is likely to change as JD-U is again a part of the NDA. RJD won 20 seats while Congress 11 seats and the BJP managed to win 20 seats.

