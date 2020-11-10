Live Updates

    RJD MP Manoj Jha said ANI, “Bihar is going to get its own government and nobody can stop it. I request Chief Minister whose exit is confirmed, to stop calling returning officers to slow down the counting of votes. He can only delay his defeat.”
    Bihar Assembly Election Results Live: AIMIM has won five seats in Bihar election. Have a look:

    1. Amour Assembly Constituency
    Candidate Name: Akhtarul Iman, AIMIM President Bihar State

    2. Kochadhamam Assembly Constituency
    Candidate Name: Muhammed Izhar Asfi

    3. Jokihat Assembly Constituency
    Candidate Name: Shahnawaz Alam

    4. Baisi Assembly Constituency
    Candidate Name:. Syed Ruknuddin

    5. Bahadurgunj Assembly Constituency
    Candidate Name: Azhar Nayeemi
    Bihar Assembly Election Results Live: While 60 per cent of votes have been counted, NDA is leading in Bihar so far.

    Bihar Election Results 2020: Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary has said, “We were assured of a victory in Bihar but then some smaller parties cost us. Owaisi’s party (AIMIM) has played a role in cutting our votes. Owaisi has been used by BJP to target us.”Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary has said, “We were assured of a victory in Bihar but then some smaller parties cost us. Owaisi’s party (AIMIM) has played a role in cutting our votes. Owaisi has been used by BJP to target us.”

    Bihar Election Results LIVE: JD(U) wins two seats and leads on 42 seats as EC declares results of the assembly polls.

    NDA leading on 129 seats
    Mahagathbandhan on 103 seats
    BSP on 2 seats
    AIMIM on 4 seats
    LJP on 2 seats
    Independents on 3 seats
    Bihar Poll Results LIVE: Heavyweights’ performances so far:

    Tejashwi Prasad Yadav (RJD): Leading from Raghopur

    Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM): Leading from Imamganj

    Tej Pratap Yadav (RJD): Leading from Hasanpur

    Subhashini Sharad Yadav (Cong): Leading from Bihariganj

    Anant Kumar Singh (Cong): Trailing from Mokama

    Shreyasi Singh (RJD): Leading from Jamui

    Luv Sinha (Cong): Trailing from Bankipur

    Nand Kishore Yadav (BJP): Leading from Patna Sahib

Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates and Latest News: The results of the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar, voting for which took place in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 will be declared on Tuesday. The counting of votes has started and a final picture is expected to be clear only by late evening. Many exit polls have predicted thumping victory for the RJD-led Grand alliance in Bihar predicting that Tejashwi Yadav may dislodge the Nitish Kumar-led NDA alliance, while others have predicted a hung assembly. In 2015, JD(U) had managed to bag 23 out of 78 seats. But it was a part of Mahagathbandhan, therefore, the Muslim community voted in support of the party. The equation is likely to change as JD-U is again a part of the NDA. RJD won 20 seats while Congress 11 seats and the BJP managed to win 20 seats. Stay tuned to India.com for the fastest updates on Bihar Assembly elections 2020 results. Also Read - Karnataka Bypolls 2020: BJP's Munirathna Wins Rajarajeshwari Nagar Seat by Over 57,000 Votes

