Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates and Latest News: The results of the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar, voting for which took place in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 will be declared on Tuesday. The counting of votes has started and a final picture is expected to be clear only by late evening. Many exit polls have predicted thumping victory for the RJD-led Grand alliance in Bihar predicting that Tejashwi Yadav may dislodge the Nitish Kumar-led NDA alliance, while others have predicted a hung assembly. In 2015, JD(U) had managed to bag 23 out of 78 seats. But it was a part of Mahagathbandhan, therefore, the Muslim community voted in support of the party. The equation is likely to change as JD-U is again a part of the NDA. RJD won 20 seats while Congress 11 seats and the BJP managed to win 20 seats. Stay tuned to India.com for the fastest updates on Bihar Assembly elections 2020 results. Also Read - Karnataka Bypolls 2020: BJP's Munirathna Wins Rajarajeshwari Nagar Seat by Over 57,000 Votes