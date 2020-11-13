New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that National Democratical Alliance leaders will meet on Sunday, November 15 to formally elect its leader. Also Read - Bihar Elections: Who Will be The Next CM? NDA to Finalise Today

“On Nov 15, at 12:30 pm all the NDA MLAs will hold a joint meeting, all decisions will be notified”, Nitish Kumar told reporters after a meeting today. Also Read - Never Said it Was My Last Election: Nitish Takes U-turn After NDA's Victory in Bihar Elections

